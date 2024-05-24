Man wanted for hitting random stranger with metal pipe in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ann Arbor Police are searching for man they said walked up to a complete stranger and hit him in the back with a metal pipe.

According to police, the assault happened at Wolverine State Brewing around 10 p.m. Thursday night. The suspect, pictured above, walked up to the victim and hit him in the back with a metal pipe, police say.

"We heard from our staff that was on duty that someone just came from down an alley between our place and another business, struck one of our customers sitting in the outdoor patio area, and then took off," said the owner of the brewing company and restaurant, Matt Roy.

Police said the suspect and victim didn't know each other and the attacker did not say a word before hitting him in the back.

The victim was hospitalized for his injuries while the suspect ran off.

Ann Arbor Police are looking for a man they said randomly attacked a stranger with a metal pipe. (Photo: Ann Arbor Police)

He's described as a white man, approximately 25-30 years old, thin build, short to medium black hair, and was wearing glasses.

"Pay attention to the news, look at the picture, think about anyone you know, think about anyone you know who might recognize him," Roy said.

Roy just hopes this incident does not keep people away from enjoying the outdoor dining experience.

"We’ve been here for 14 years. We've never had an incident like this before. It’s a great place to have a great time and I would encourage people to not be too concerned about this and to keep doing what you’re doing," he said.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact the AAPD tip line at 734.794.6939 or email tips@a2gov.org.