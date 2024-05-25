Man wanted after allegedly shooting into crowd near French Quarter, leaving 3 wounded

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man who’s accused of shooting into a crowd near the French Quarter, leaving three people wounded.

On Thursday, May 23 around 2 p.m., three men were shot during a fight in the 800 block of Canal Street.

“They’re all in stable condition right now. No one is in critical. We are reviewing footage of what occurred. It appeared that there was an altercation and then shots rang out,” NOPD Captain Hans Gauthier said.

The men were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Saturday, May 25, the NOPD identified 24-year-old Donnell Beard as the person allegedly responsible for the shooting. His last known address is 1804 Wagner St.

He’s wanted on three counts of attempted murder and the illegal use of a dangerous weapon.

Anyone with information about Beard can call Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

