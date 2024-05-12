Man wanted for Aggravated Assault on Peach Orchard Road

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for Aggravated Assault.

Authorities say, 38-year-old Jeremy Bolton is wanted in reference to an Aggravated Assault that occurred on May 11th, on the 2400 block of Peach Orchard Road.

Bolton is considered to be Armed and Dangerous.

If anyone has any information concerning the whereabouts of Bolton, please contact Investigator Robert Ferraro at (706) 821-1464, or any Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

