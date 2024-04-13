Man taken into custody in Fresno after surrendering

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been taken into custody after surrendering to deputies in Fresno, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday.

Deputies say their MAGEC team responded to the area of Platt and Fine Avenues in Fresno for a wanted parolee.

Sheriff’s officials say a man escaped from a home. The SWAT team responded to the area to seal off the perimeter. They were concerned the suspect had access to guns.

According to deputies, their Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) was able to speak with the man on the phone and convinced him to surrender. The man surrendered, walked out of the home, and was taken into custody.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.