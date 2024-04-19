Man tackled outside of Florida Walmart for exposing himself to women: deputies

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man accused of exposing himself to women at a Florida Walmart was caught on camera getting tackled by deputies at the entrance to the store after leading them on a brief foot chase.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Fort Myers Walmart, located at 14821 Six Mile Cypress Parkway, on Thursday.

Deputies comb Pasco County woods for pursuit suspect

The loss prevention officer at the Walmart told officials that Jawahn Lynell Jennings, 35, was following women around the store while inappropriately touching himself.

When deputies approached Jennings near the clothing section, he immediately bolted, leading them on a brief chase through the store.

As Jennings was trying to exit, deputies tackled him to the ground and placed him into handcuffs.

ERs refused to treat pregnant women, leaving one to miscarry in a lobby restroom

“You want to be a disgusting pervert and try to outrun MY deputies?! My 4th Precinct will help you out the door, and lead you right into the Marceno Motel,” Sheriff Carmine Marceno said. “While Jennings remains in our custody, I’ll make certain he’s covered up in a red jumpsuit.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Jennings is a registered sex offender from a 2020 incident out of Connecticut. He has been charged with indecent exposure.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.