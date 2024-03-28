Man suspected of Roxbury stabbing sought by police

Detectives are searching for a man wanted in connection to a stabbing in Roxbury on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responding to a bus stop near the Washington Park Mall on Warren Street and MLK Boulevard just before 1 p.m. found a victim who had sustained a stab wound, according to Boston Police. The condition of that victim is unknown at this time.

The suspect is described as a 5′8″-5′10″ Black man with a heavy build and salt and pepper hair pulled back in a ponytail who was last seen fleeing on foot on Savin Street. According to investigators, he was wearing a green camouflage jacket, with a white or light grey sweatshirt underneath the jacket and a grey t-shirt under that, dark pants, and shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW