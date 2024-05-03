Man suspected of Old Town Fort Collins arsons arrested Friday morning

A man has been arrested and accused of arson after Fort Collins police say he started two fires at businesses in Old Town early Friday morning.

Poudre Fire Authority responded to two separate fires early Friday. The first fire was reported at 3:26 a.m. at 602 S. College Ave., the address of Covenant Tattoo, and another fire was reported nearby at 4:08 a.m. at 130 W. Laurel St., the address of Back Door Grill, according to Poudre Fire Authority's call log.

Poudre Fire Authority responded to a second fire the morning of May 3, 2024, in the 100 block of West Laurel Street, shortly after the first fire was reported. A man was arrested later that morning on suspicion of arson.

Police say evidence found at the scenes led them to believe these fires were started intentionally, and investigators used surveillance footage to identify a suspect, police said in a news release. While searching the area, police say they found evidence that the suspect changed his clothes.

A short time later, investigators received a report of a man trying to break into a residence near the intersection of Howes and Laurel streets. Officers responded and located the man they suspected started the fires, according to the news release. Police say the man was holding a large knife and tampering with an electrical outlet, possibly trying to start another fire.

Poudre Fire Authority responded to a fire in the 600 block of South College Avenue the morning of May 3, 2024. A man was arrested later that morning on suspicion of arson.

The suspect, 31-year-old Andrew Shaughnessy, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree arson, a Class 4 felony; second-degree burglary, a Class 5 felony; conspiracy to commit a Class 5 or 6 felony, a Class 6 felony; and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Police said one officer was minorly injured while taking Shaughnessy into custody.

Shaughnessy remains in the Larimer County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court for the first time Friday afternoon.

