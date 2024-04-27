Investigation underway after deadly early morning shooting in Mattapan

A man has died following a shooting in Mattapan early Saturday morning.

Around 4:44 a.m. police responded to Fremont St and Blue Hill Ave in the Boston neighborhood of Mattapan for reports of a person shot, Boston police say.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

No arrests have been made and the homicide unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

