Man will spend his life in prison for killing man while stealing drugs from him in Coweta County

A 22-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of killing another man while robbing him last year.

Earlier this month, a Coweta County jury found Derrious Bernard Daniel, 22, guilty of the February 2023 murder of Dustin Scott Parrott.

Daniel has now been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors say that Parrott and two other men drove to Newnan to sell marijuana. When they arrived, Daniel walked up to their car with a gun intending to rob them, they say.

Investigators go on to say that Daniel tried taking Parrott’s gun, but shot and killed him him when he wouldn’t let go of it.

Daniel was also charged with two counts of aggravated assault for the other men in the car. He received a sentence of 20 years in prison for each of those charges.

Prosecutors showed evidence of Daniel’s intent to rob Parrott in text messages and witness testimony.

“This is yet another case of young men, many of whom were teenagers at the time of the crime, committing felonies that resulted in a homicide. There were no fully innocent parties in this case and everyone involved has experienced the consequences,” Coweta District Attorney John Cranford Jr. said in a statement. “They both could have chosen not to involve themselves with felony crimes that day, and I hope this case serves as a lesson to all young people in our community who consider similar behavior.”

