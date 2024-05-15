Man sought in Dyer Street Pizza Hut robbery in El Paso Crime of the Week

A man is wanted by police for robbing a Pizza Hut with a gun in Northeast El Paso, authorities said.

The unsolved pizzeria robbery is the Crime Stoppers of El Paso's Crime of the Week.

A man is wanted for an April 27, 2024, robbery of a Northeast El Paso Pizza Hut located at 6110 Dyer Street. The robbery is the Crime Stoppers of El Paso's Crime of the Week.

A man walked into a Pizza Hut, 6110 Dyer Street, about 10:40 p.m. April 27 with a black handgun and threatened an employee, authorities said. The man pointed the gun at the employee and demanded money from the cash register.

The employee gave the robber the money. The robber fled the restaurant with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man is about 5 feet 4 inches tall with a thin build and short hair. He was last seen wearing a bandana over his face, a burgundy hooded jacket with gray sleeves, a blue or gray long-sleeve shirt, light-colored pants, and black Puma brand athletic shoes.

Anyone with information on the armed robbery suspect may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or leave a tip online at crimestoppersofelpaso.org. Callers can be eligible for a cash reward if their tip results in an arrest.

Aaron Martinez may be reached at amartinez1@elpasotimes.com or on Twitter @AMartinezEPT.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Man wanted for robbing Dyer Street Pizza Hut in Northeast El Paso