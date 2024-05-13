Man shows up at sister’s house after injury in possibly gang-related Fort Worth shooting

A man showed up at his sister’s house in south Fort Worth after he was shot in the leg Monday morning, according to police.

Detectives with the gang unit are investigating the shooting.

The man told his sister through the doorbell camera at her home in the 4000 block of Gimper Road that he’d been shot at another location, police said. He was taken to a hospital.

Police received the call shortly before noon.

