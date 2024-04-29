San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies shot and wounded a man as they responded to a report of an assault in Apple Valley on Monday, officials said.

The incident took place about 8:25 a.m. in a residential neighborhood in the 15200 block of Pocahontas Street, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said. When deputies arrived, they encountered a woman suffering from injuries.

The 15200 block of Pocahontas Street in Apple Valley, as pictured in a Google Street View image.

"Deputies then encountered a male subject and a deputy-involved shooting occurred," according to Rodriguez. "Both the female victim and the male suspect have been transported to a trauma center."

No other injuries were reported, she added. No further details were available as detectives continued investigating the scene Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information can reach the Sheriff's Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to We-Tip at (800) 782-7463.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Man shot and wounded by deputies in Apple Valley