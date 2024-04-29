Five people killed in two-car crash on Highway 138 near Palmdale

Five people died following a two-car wreck on Highway 138 just east of Palmdale on Sunday night, authorities said.

The crash was first reported about 8:10 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the highway near 106th Street, according to California Highway Patrol logs.

People ended up trapped inside both involved vehicles following the collision, which involved a Mitsubishi sedan and a Toyota Yaris, logs show.

Five patients were ultimately pronounced dead at the scene, CHP Officer Erik Larsen said.

The intersection of Highway 138 and 106th Street, just east of Palmdale, as pictured in a Google Street View image.

They included the driver and three passengers of one vehicle, along with the driver and lone occupant of the other, the officer said.

A rescue helicopter landed in the roadway, but ultimately departed empty after it was determined there were no survivors, officials said.

No further details were available as the investigation remained in its early stages.

A Sig Alert was issued for both directions of travel along both Highway 138 and 106th Street as the investigation continued into the early-morning hours on Monday.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information, can reach the CHP’s Antelope Valley Office at (661) 948-8541.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: 5 killed in crash on Highway 138 near Palmdale