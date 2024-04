RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting.

Investigators say on Sunday, April 21 at about 5:15 p.m., deputies responded to the Circle K, on Peach Orchard Road, about a shooting.

A male victim who had been shot at least once was located at a local hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.