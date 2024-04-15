Man shot multiple times, killed in Seat Pleasant

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Prince George’s County are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Seat Pleasant neighborhood on Sunday evening.

Maryland-National Capital Park Police, Prince George’s County Division received a call just after 6:45 p.m. about a man suffering from trauma to his upper body. Units on the scene confirmed he had been shot multiple times.

Plane crashes at Manassas Regional Airport

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Prince George’s County Police Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.