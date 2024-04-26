Man shot on Miccosukee reservation, according to police

A man was shot on the Miccosukee Indian Reservation on Friday afternoon, according to police.

The shooting happened on Southwest 8th Street and Loop Road around 3:30 p.m., according to emergency scanner traffic.

According to Miccosukee police Cpl. Martel Llewellyn, one person was shot and flown to a hospital by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue paramedics.

The person, who police have not identified, is in stable condition, Llewellyn said.

Llewellyn declined to say if anyone was arrested as of Friday evening because the details of the shooting were still under investigation.

The shooting happened within the reservation, which is sovereign territory, so police denied the Herald access to the crime scene.