Man shot and killed outside Bronx NYCHA complex after brawl

A 32-year-old man was shot and killed outside a Bronx public housing complex Monday after a brawl that escalated, police said.

The victim and gunman were both involved in a fight outside the Throggs Neck Houses on Dewey Ave. near Swinton Ave. in Throgs Neck around 6:50 p.m., cops and witnesses said.

“[The gunman] was winning and then he was losing,” said a witness, who asked not to be identified. “He ran out through the projects and got a gun.”

The gunman drove his car around and started “spraying” bullets, one of which struck the victim in the head, the witness and cops said.

Medics rushed the mortally wounded victim to Jacobi Medical Center, but he could not be saved.

Police were still searching for the gunman later Monday night.

The victim’s name was not immediately released.