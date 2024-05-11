Man shot, killed in MGM National Harbor parking lot

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department said a man was shot and killed at the MGM National Harbor parking lot.

MGM National Officers said that at about 4:50 a.m., they responded to the 100 block of MGM National Avenue for the report of a shooting.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man in the parking lot who had been shot. He died there.

Officers are working to determine the circumstances and a motive.

