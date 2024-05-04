Man shot and killed inside Rochester residence identified

Rochester police have identified the victim of the fatal shooting on Avenue D Friday as 54-year-old Jose Caraballo from Rochester.

Officers responded to a residence in the 900 block of Avenue D around 6 p.m., where they found Caraballo suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso.

Caraballo was transported to Rochester General Hospital by private vehicle, where he died from his injuries approximately an hour later, according to police.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an altercation within the residence, where Caraballo resided.

At present, no suspects are in custody, police said.

The department’s Major Crimes Section Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information or video footage is being asked to call 911.

