Man shot by deputies after shooting woman at Apple Valley home

Deputies shot and wounded a 71-year-old man who sheriff's officials say confronted them with a knife and a gun after shooting a woman at an Apple Valley home on Monday morning.

Thoren Vegsuin Rand of Apple Valley was hospitalized and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the violent encounter, which took place about 8:20 a.m. in the 15200 block of Pocahantas Street, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials and booking records.

Deputies from the Sheriff's Apple Valley Station responded to a report of an assault at the home when they were met by a 69-year-old woman suffering from "severe injuries," the sheriff's department said in a written statement.

San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies shot and wounded a man as they responded to a report of an assault in 15200 block of Pocahontas Street in Apple Valley on Monday, officials said.

It was later determined that Rand had assaulted and shot the woman, officials said. She was hospitalized in stable condition.

Rand followed the wounded woman out of the home carrying a large knife and a gun, authorities said.

"The deputy gave Rand numerous commands to drop the weapons, but he refused to comply," according to the statement. "A lethal force encounter occurred, and Rand was struck by gunfire."

Information regarding the relationship between the suspect and victim was not available.

Bail for Rand was set at $1 million, county booking records show. He was scheduled to appear for an arraignment hearing Wednesday in the Victorville branch of San Bernardino County Superior Court.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Sheriff's Specialized Investigations Division - Homicide Detail at (909) 890-4904. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to We-Tip at (800) 782-7463.

