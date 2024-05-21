Man shot and charged with assault after fight with neighbor in Atlanta

A man was shot and charged after a fight involving a neighbor.

Atlanta police said on Monday, officers were called out to Summit Creek Drive about a person shot.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They arrived at the location and found a man in his 40s who had been shot.

Police said he was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police said he was involved in a confrontation with a neighbor before to the shooting.

The shooter stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators determined the shooting was in self-defense.

The shooter was released and the person who was shot has been charged with Aggravated Assault.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: