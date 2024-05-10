Man shot on Baltimore Street Wednesday night: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was shot Wednesday night on Baltimore Street when two people, including the victim, began shooting at each other, according to the Mobile Police Department.

An MPD release said officers were called to the 1000 block of Baltimore Street around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday for a report of shots fired.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound when they got to the scene and later determined that a man shot towards the victim, leading the victim to fire shots back, according to the release.

The victim was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

