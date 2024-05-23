Man shot 10 times with assault rifle when guns are pulled outside a Tri-Cities bar

A 26-year-old man is accused of shooting a stranger 10 times outside a Pasco bar last weekend.

Jesus Martinez Lopez of Pasco was one of two armed gunmen outside the La Cantina Bar on Court Street about 1:40 a.m. Saturday involved in the altercation with a third man, according to court documents.

Martinez Lopez allegedly used an assault rifle to shoot the 24-year-old victim several times after the man confronted him.

He is charged in Franklin County Superior Court with attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault, according to court documents. His bail is set at $200,000.

Pasco police have not released information about the incident, but court documents show the victim said had stepped outside the bar for some cool air when he noticed two men with guns. They appeared to be trying to intimidate a security employee.

He told investigators he went to his own vehicle to retrieve a gun before confronting Martinez Lopez and Eduardo M. Salazar, 32. Security cameras confirmed that he passed the men as he left the bar and walked to a car.

Security footage also showed he was holding a gun when he approached them and appeared to reach for the assault rifle that Martinez Lopez was holding.

Salazar allegedly raised his handgun and pointed it at victim’s head. The 24-year old turned and fired at Salazar, hitting him twice. Martinez Lopez allegedly then opened fire, leaving the victim with 10 wounds, said court documents.

Earlier, Martinez Lopez was seen on security footage getting the AR rifle out of a silver vehicle after Salazar handed him the keys, said the documents.

The victim retreated inside the bar, where someone called 911.

Martinez Lopez and Salazar fled.

The victim was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, where he is expected to survive.

Salazar, who was shot in the leg and groin, was initially treated at Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco and later transferred to Kadlec. He has not been charged or arrested in connection with the shooting.

Investigators linked Martinez Lopez to an Irving Road home in Pasco. It was searched but no rifle or handgun was found.

The victim’s gun was found inside the bar.

Martinez Lopez turned himself in at 11 a.m. Saturday. He declined to talk to police.