Man shoots his 62-year-old grandmother in the chest during fight, Georgia cops say

A Georgia man is accused of shooting his grandmother during an argument, police say.

The 23-year-old was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the March 24 incident, Dunwoody police said in a news release.

Officers were called to an apartment just before 10 p.m. Sunday and arrived to find a 62-year-old woman who had been shot, according to the police department.

Investigators said the woman had a “brief verbal altercation” with her grandson, who opened fire. She was hit in the upper chest, police said.

It’s not clear what led to the argument.

The man ran after the shooting but was arrested nearby about an hour later, police said.

His grandmother was taken to a hospital in stable condition and is recovering, according to authorities. Police didn’t release additional information.

Dunwoody is about a 15-mile drive north from downtown Atlanta.

