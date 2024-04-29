Man sets wife and himself on fire in Texas murder-suicide with sons inside, cops say

Authorities in Texas are investigating after they say a man killed his wife and then himself.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home just before 2 a.m. April 29, according to KPRC. Authorities found the home on fire, and firefighters found the bodies of the couple.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez on X, formerly Twitter, a man at the home set his wife on fire before setting himself on fire. Gonzalez said the fatal fire stemmed from a domestic violence incident.

The 63-year-old man turned off the power in the house, leading to an argument between him and his 59-year-old wife, KHOU reported. The argument escalated, and the couple’s 21- and 28-year-old sons woke up to the sound of their mother screaming in the garage.

The sons found her on fire and tried to put out the flames, but the fire began to spread in the garage, so they ran outside, officials told KPRC. Then they heard their father screaming.

Gonzalez said the couple was pronounced dead at the scene, and the sons were not harmed.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

Ex-boyfriend killed woman sitting next to police car, SC cops say. He’s prison-bound

Mom of 2 killed by husband one day before divorce is finalized, Colorado officials say

Husband shoots wife, then chases ambulance taking her to a hospital, Florida cops say