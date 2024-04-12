Man sentenced for threatening judge, corrections officer

Apr. 12—WILKES-BARRE — In the very same Luzerne County courtroom where Jacob R. Cartwright yelled threats directed at Judge Richard Hughes in October, the 33-year-old man on Friday was sentenced to up to one year in prison.

Specially assigned Lackawanna County Senior Judge Thomas J. Munley sentenced Cartwright to six-months to one year on two counts of terroristic threats, three years probation and 60 hours of community service. Cartwright pled guilty to the charges March 9.

State Deputy Attorney General Rachael Coleman requested a sentence of 11 1/2 months to 23 months for Cartwright.

"I'm truly sorry for my actions...we all make mistakes. I acted carelessly but never intended to harm anyone," Cartwright said before he was sentenced.

In seeking a higher end sentence, Coleman advised Munley that Cartwright has a long history of violent behavior, has 13 protection-from abuse violations and consistent harassment and threats towards an estranged sister.

Cartwright's attorney, Cheryl Sobeski-Reedy, said at the time of the threats, Cartwright was not taking medications for his mental health.

"You threatened a a judge and I'm supposed to let you go scott-free," Munley asked.

"Absolutely not, your honor. I take full responsibility. There's no excuse for what I did," Cartwright responded.

Cartwright was charged by the county sheriff's department with threatening Hughes during a protection-from abuse hearing on Oct. 25. Nearing the end of the hearing, Hughes found Cartwright guilty of indirect criminal contempt of court.

Cartwright's behavior changed and became more aggressive as he yelled multiple threats and used obscene language directed at Hughes, court records say.

After Cartwright was taken to the county correctional facility, court records say, he threatened a correction's officer, cut himself and used his own blood to write the name of a deceased corrections officer on a cell wall.

While the plea agreement was for threats toward Hughes and the corrections officer, court records say Cartwright also threatened county judges Tarah Toohil, Stefanie Salavantis and two assistant district attorneys.