Man sentenced in connection to 2023 death of Greene County teen Danielle Owens

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was sentenced to prison in connection to the death of teenager Danielle Owens, whose body was found in a Greene County field in 2023.

Greene County Judge John Dugger Jr. on Wednesday sentenced David A. Dabbs, 33, of Greeneville, to four years in prison with 30% release eligibility, which means he must serve 30% of his sentence before being eligible for release. The four years will be in addition to the eight years he is currently serving in state prison for a methamphetamine-related charge for a total sentence of 12 years.

Judge sets hearing to decide if Megan Boswell’s trial will be in Sullivan County

Dabbs entered an Alford plea for charges of criminally negligent homicide, aggravated assault, two counts of false report, child abuse and neglect, and contributing to the unruly conduct of a child.

An Alford plea allows a defendant to plead guilty and accept a plea deal while also maintaining their innocence.

Dabbs was also originally charged with aggravated statutory rape, but that charge was dropped as part of a plea deal, according to District Attorney General Dan Armstrong.

Owens’ body was found in a field on Doughtys Chapel Road in February 2023. The 16-year-old had been reported missing by her family.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.