Man seen checking hotel room doors is accused of brutally killing woman, Ohio cops say

An Ohio man was arrested after police say he brutally attacked and killed a woman at a hotel.

Arthur Scott Jr. is charged with kidnapping, rape and murder, according to court records.

On April 26, Columbus police were called to a hotel for reports of a dead woman, according to a news release from the Columbus Division of Police.

When officers arrived, they found 61-year-old Li-Chu Lin naked and dead inside a hotel room, WBNS reported.

Police say she suffered from “apparent trauma from a brutal attack.”

After reviewing hotel surveillance footage, officers observed a man, later identified as Scott, walking down a hallway checking hotel room doors, WCMH reported.

Scott was then seen going into a hotel room, and a short time later Lin was seen entering the same room, the outlet reported.

Surveillance video showed Scott leaving the room without a baseball hat he initially had on, according to The Columbus Dispatch. Court records say Scott physically assaulted Lin and kneeled on her back, which may have killed her.

They also believe she was sexually assaulted, the outlet reported.

Police said Scott was arrested Saturday and, while being questioned, admitted to killing Lin and “other crimes,” according to WBNS.

“I know it is just an allegation, but I don’t think I’ve seen anything this hideous,” Judge Eileen Paley said at Scott’s arraignment, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

