Man rescued from the Illinois River by Peoria firefighters

Firefighters with the Peoria Fire Department rescued a man stranded in the Illinois River on Thursday, helping bring him to safety after he was trying to stay afloat.

PFD said that at 11:30 a.m., they received a report of a person stuck in the river, with Engines 1 and 2, Truck 1, a battalion chief and their marine unit responding to the scene. When they arrived, they found the man trying to hold on to a structure to prevent himself from being swept away by the waters.

Firefighters were quickly able to secure him with a rope and place a lifejacket on him before pulling him into a boat and bringing him to safety. He was then taken to the PFD's marine station for further evaluation.

The man was sent to a local hospital with minor injuries.

