Man rescued by first responders after saving service dog in water on LI: NCPD

OYSTER BAY, Long Island (PIX11) – A man was rescued by firefighters on Sunday after he saved his service dog that was struggling in the water in Oyster Bay, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

It happened around 8:23 p.m. The man was walking his service dog when the animal entered a nearby body of water and started swimming, police said.

The dog then began to struggle, according to authorities. The man contacted his girlfriend, who tracked the dog via its GPS collar, saw that it was stuck underneath a dock and called police.

The man then got into the water to save his dog. When an officer got to the scene, the dog was out of the water but the man was unable to get himself out, according to authorities.

The officer was able to use a life preserver to help out the man. The Oyster Bay Fire Department also responded to the scene and firefighters were able to rescue the man, police said.

No injuries were reported.

