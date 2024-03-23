Man released after allegedly pointing gun at police is back in custody. Here's why

The man accused of pointing a gun at a police officer during a traffic stop Monday morning is back in custody days after being controversially released.

Brian R. Childers, 45, was taken into custody by the Peoria Police Department on an arrest warrant issued by Tazewell County for alleged armed violence and two charges of possession of methamphetamines, according to a news release from the Peoria police.

On Friday, March 22, 2024, at about 4 p.m. members of the Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigations Division and Criminal Investigations Division took Childers into custody on a no-bond-arrest warrant issued by Tazewell County for armed violence and possession of methamphetamine. He was taken into custody without incident in the 300 block of Main Street and transported to the Peoria County Jail, the police said.

BACKGROUND: Peoria police chief blasts decision to release man who allegedly pointed gun at officer

On Tuesday, Circuit Judge Mark Gilles had released Childers before a trial on aggravated assault, fleeing and eluding a police officer and several other traffic charges. Gilles ruled that while the actions in question did qualify for pre-trial detention, Childers' lack of a criminal record made him less of a risk to the community.

One day later, Peoria police Chief Eric Echavarria angrily criticized Gilles' decision to release Childers, saying it sent a confusing message on public safety.

On Friday, Echevarria released an additional statement after Childers was taken into custody:

“I want to take this opportunity to thank Tazewell County for taking swift action in the issuance of this warrant, which allowed Peoria Police to take this dangerous individual of(f) the streets."

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Man released after pointing gun at Peoria police is back in custody