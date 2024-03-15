Man randomly attacked at Gwinnett gas station, leaving him with a broken back, police say

Duluth police are trying to find a violent suspect wanted for randomly attacking and injuring two people on the same day in the same area before running away from a shopping center.

On Tuesday, a 16-year-old leaving a Kroger told police that a stranger punched him in the face, leaving him bloodied in front of the store on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Pleasant Hill Road around 4 p.m.

About an hour later, Duluth police say the same suspect brutally assaulted a man working at a car wash at the nearby Shell gas station. The violent attack left the victim with a broken back, according to police. His family says he remains in the hospital and it may be months until he can walk again.

Police shared surveillance video of the incident with Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson. The unidentified suspect, wearing a blue shirt, is seen kicking the victim repeatedly before running away.

“We would love to catch this person and remove him off the streets,” said Cpl. Ted Sadowski with Duluth police.

Police do not have a clear motive for what led to the attacks. The victims say they were blindsided by the violence.

“I look up and next thing I know he punched me and I’m just bloody in my face,” said the 16-year-old victim over the phone. “I couldn’t really see anything because there was a lot of blood in my face.”

Witnesses and victims told police the suspect may have been going through a mental episode or experiencing effects of drugs.

“Running around punching people,” said the teen victim. “It’s like crazy. I feel like he was on some type of drug.”

The victims hope someone can recognize the suspect for the safety of everyone.

“Hopefully they catch him so nobody could go through what I went through,” said the 16-year-old.

