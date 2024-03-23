Man pulls kids out of Hays CISD bus after crash

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) —When Alejandro Anaya heard a loud bang outside his house he knew something was wrong.

“I ran out to see if it was an actual wreck and sure enough it was a school bus,” said Anaya who lives on SH 21 near the Bastrop County Caldwell County line.

Anaya said he didn’t think twice about running to help everyone on the bus, especially when he saw kids inside.

“What I saw was all the kids, covered in blood, crying, trying to get out,” Anaya said. “Also an adult that was severely injured. I just started to help out.”

A Hays Consolidated Independent School District bus carrying Tom Green Elementary pre-K students was involved in the crash, resulting in at least two deaths, according to officials.

One of the deaths was a child on the bus, and the other was a man from a vehicle traveling behind the bus, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened between the bus and a concrete truck near Mustang Ridge, the Texas DPS told KXAN. Officials said it appeared the concrete truck veered into the lane of the school bus on SH 21 near Caldwell Road.

“”My wife brought water, my sister-in-law brought towel,” said Anaya. “We have no towels now, we brought all the towels that we have to clean them up. We did what we could.”

Anaya said he thought of his small child while he was helping get people off the bus.

“I have a one year old and that hit home,” Anaya said.

He said he’s seen accidents like this in the past and believes speeding is a problem on SH 21. He said he has also jumped in to help other accidents that happened near his home.

“Hopefully I never had to go through this again,” Anaya said.

ATCEMS said it evaluated a total of 53 people involved in the incident. Four of the people were in critical condition and transported by helicopter, six people were taken to the hospital in ambulances with potentially serious injuries. Others were transported by other agencies as well, medics said.

