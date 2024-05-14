Man on probation for lewd acts arrested for smearing semen on woman’s vehicle

(KRON) — A man on probation for committing a lewd act in public was arrested again on Monday in connection to an incident involving bodily fluids allegedly deposited on a woman’s vehicle, the Santa Rosa Police Department announced. At approximately 10:45 a.m., a woman shopping at Coddingtown Center contacted police to report “suspicious, sexually motivated behavior” by a stranger, police said.

The woman informed police that she returned to her vehicle to find what looked like bodily fluid on the driver’s side door handle. Looking around, she noticed a Caucasian man nearby recording her reaction on his phone. He then fled the area in a black Prius.

The victim provided officers with the man’s location and pointed out the vehicle to the first offices on the scene. Two Santa Rosa PD Downtown Enforcement Team officers conducted a traffic stop on the Prius.

Officers made contact with the driver, 42-year-old Michael Simmons of Santa Rosa. Simmons, police said, is currently on probation in Sonoma County for a conviction for committing a lewd act in public.

Further investigation into Monday’s incident led to officers locating a used condom in Simmons’ vehicle. Additional investigation suggested that Simmons “likely deposited ejaculate on the victim’s vehicle and waited in the area to observe the victim’s reaction,” police said.

Simmons was arrested and booked into Sonoma County Jail for:

Vehicle tampering

Battery

Violation of probation

In a prior incident, Simmons was sentenced by a Sonoma County judge for multiple incidents of misdemeanor indecent exposure committed while on parole. He was on parole for an unrelated felony conviction in 2013.

In 2020, police said, members of the community who witnessed Simmons’ indecent exposure took to social media to try and identify him and warn others. An SRPD investigation identified Simmons as the offender in those incidents.

He was eventually convicted of five counts of indecent exposure and one count of attempted indecent exposure. The most recent incident is being investigated by the Santa Rosa PD Domestic Violence Assault Team.

