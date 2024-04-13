Man points gun at two women during road rage incident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was charged with aggravated assault and vandalism of property $1,000 or less following a road rage incident in March.

Marlon Brown, 22, was arrested on Friday after allegedly pointing a gun at two women and shattering a car window during a road rage incident.

On March 20, two female victims were traveling northbound on Millbranch Road to exit onto Interstate 240 driving a black Dodge Charger.

As they were driving, one of the victims said a silver Nissan Altima came by driving erratically and merged into her lane. She told police that the Nissan made a sudden stop that caused her to slam on her brakes.

That’s when the victim said an unknown male exited the Nissan armed with a black and silver handgun. He pointed it at the two victims allegedly yelling, “You hit my car, you gonna give me money.”

The suspect, later identified as Brown, then came to the victim’s driver-side door, still pointing the gun at her, and opened the door. The victim told police that the suspect continued to yell and demand money.

The second female victim ran across the street to call the police.

The victim then said that a passenger from the Nissan yelled at Brown to put the gun down. Brown then went back to the Nissan, grabbed a hammer and came back to the victim’s car to shatter her rear passenger side window.

Brown then left the scene, but the victim said she was able to take a picture of the Nissan’s tags and showed it to police.

On March 21, police learned that though the car was registered to someone else, the owner had allowed her daughter and Brown to use it the day of the incident.

Brown called the police and told them that he was driving the Nissan the day of the incident and provided his own statement.

The victim was able to identify Brown in a photo line-up as the person who pointed the gun at her and shattered her car window.

