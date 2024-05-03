Man pleads no contest after multiple weapons, drugs found on property, DA says

May 2—James Allen Ledbetter is set to be sentenced next week after pleading no contest to several charges as a result of multiple firearms, drugs and other violations that were reportedly found on his property in Loma Rica, the Yuba County District Attorney's Office said.

Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry said Ledbetter pled no contest on March 13 to "one felony count for being a felon in possession of firearms, a misdemeanor count for poaching, and a misdemeanor count for diversion of a streambed."

That plea came after a search led by California Department of Fish and Wildlife Officer Sean Pirtle at Ledbetter's property on Los Verjeles Road in Loma Rica, Curry said.

"During the search they discovered the rotting carcass of a buck that Ledbetter poached on December 8, 2023," Curry said in an email to the Appeal. "Officers discovered Ledbetter had a .22 caliber rifle with a homemade silencer, likely used to poach deer. Including the .22 caliber rifle and an 'assault rifle,' officers seized a total of 16 firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. Multiple meth pipes were located on the property along with a small amount of suspected psilocybin mushrooms."