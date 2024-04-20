Man with Philly ties is dead, after he lit himself on fire outside Trump courthouse

New York police guard the site across from Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City after a man reportedly set himself on fire during the trial of former President Donald Trump, in New York City on April 19, 2024.

A Florida man with apparent Philadelphia connections has died, after setting himself on fire outside the Manhattan courthouse where Donald Trump is on trial for 34 counts of falsifying business records, USA TODAY reported.

Officials identified the man Friday as Maxwell Azzarello of St. Augustine, Florida. Azzarello was pronounced dead shortly before 11 p.m., police Detective Sophia Mason told USA TODAY.

Fire extinguishers, right, are left at the park across from Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City after a man reportedly set himself on fire during the trial of former President Donald Trump, in New York City on April 19, 2024.

On Friday afternoon, Azzarello reportedly walked into the park across from Manhattan Criminal Court, where Trump's trial was taking place. He reportedly threw down pamphlets detailing conspiracy theories involving cryptocurrency, and lit himself on fire in front of a live CNN news crew.

Police and fire were called to the scene shortly after 1:30 p.m. Bystanders tried to help put out the fire with their coats and a fire extinguisher. Azzarello was transported to the NY Presbyterian-Cornell hospital burn unit, but he succumbed to injuries later that night.

Maxwell Azzarello had apparent ties to Philadelphia and New Jersey

Law enforcement officials are seen picking up pamphlets off the ground moments after a person reportedly self-immolated outside the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on April 19, 2024.

Azzarello appeared to have had Philadelphia-area connections.A LinkedIn page under Maxwell Azzarello’s name shows his location as Greater Philadelphia. According to the page Azzarello worked as a self-employed "research investigator" from March 2023 to present in the St. Augustine area.

Before that, the account lists several jobs in the Philadelphia area. The page lists no job history from October 2021 to March 2023.

The bio attached to the LinkedIn page appears to express similar concerns to those in a manifesto attributed to Azzarello on a Substack account called "The Ponzi Papers," whose most recent entry implicates television show "The Simpsons" as a brainwashing device in a vast cryptocurrency conspiracy and "totalitarian doomsday cult."

The "About" section on the LinkedIn page attributed to Azzarello alludes to related fears.

“Cryptocurrency is our first planetary multi-trillion dollar Ponzi scheme that's about to collapse the world economy so our elites can try to fascist coup us,” reads the LinkedIn account attributed to Azzarello.

The account shows a city planning degree from New Jersey's Rutgers University in 2012. It also shows marketing and consulting jobs at companies in Pennsylvania's Montgomery and Chester Counties, between 2021 and 2023.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new details emerge.

