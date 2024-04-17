Man living with cousin stabs her 15 times and then flees the state, Florida cops say

A man accused of a “horrific attack” on his cousin in Florida fled the state and spent days on the run before he was arrested in Virginia, authorities said.

Douglas Kidd, 47, was taken into custody during a traffic stop in Norfolk, nearly an 800-mile drive from the central Florida home where authorities say he stabbed his cousin more than 15 times, Davenport police said.

The afternoon of April 11, officers with the Davenport Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing, Davenport Police Chief Steve Parker said in a news conference.

A woman covered in wounds to her back, upper chest, face and arms told first responders her cousin was the one who attacked her, according to police.

Investigators said she ran from her home, where her cousin had been living with her and her husband, and she sought help from a neighbor.

“It’s only a miracle that this lady is alive,” Parker said.

Kidd fled before law enforcement arrived, police said, and a manhunt for him began.

“This was a horrific attack, and we will go to great lengths to get (this) dangerous individual off the streets,” Parker said at the time.

On April 16, five days after the attack, officers with the Norfolk Police Department’s fugitive task force found the man’s vehicle in southeast Virginia and took him into custody without incident, Davenport police said.

He’s being charged with attempted murder.

Authorities said they are still working to determine a motive as of April 17.

Davenport is in Polk County, about a 35-mile drive southwest of downtown Orlando.

Elementary teacher found stabbed to death, Washington officials say. Husband is a suspect

Wife’s ‘charred’ body found in makeshift cemetery grave, feds say. Husband gets prison

Boyfriend stabs woman and her 6-year-old son, then traps them in burning home, cops say

Man is beaten unconscious at friend’s house, then he wakes up and walks home, feds say