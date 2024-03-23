Man with knife shot and killed by Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies at Rio Linda home

This is a developing story; check back with sacbee.com for updates.

A man was killed Saturday after being shot by Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies during an encounter in Rio Linda.

The officer-involved shooting occurred about 8:30 a.m. at a home on the 6500 block of Campanile Street, said Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Amar Gandhi.

What led to the fatal incident was not immediately known but Gandhi said no deputies were injured. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Radio dispatches reviewed by The Sacramento Bee indicate that the man who was shot was armed with a knife and was not complying with deputies, who were dispatched to the home for an injured person. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District personnel had been called to the home minutes before for a medical emergency, according to radio dispatches.

More details are expected once homicide detectives arrive at the scene, Gandhi said.

This was the third officer-involved shooting for the Sheriff’s Office this month.

The Campanile incident comes eight days after deputies fired upon an armed standoff subject in Fair Oaks, who was ultimately taken into custody. Eric Oneal Smith is accused of firing into an apartment complex before turning his gun on deputies during a standoff that lasted seven and a half hours on March 15.

Radio dispatches monitored by The Sacramento Bee indicated Smith may have been suffering from a mental health crisis at the time of the incident. The 36-year-old man made his first appearance in court on Tuesday to face multiple felony charges in connection with the ordeal.

On March 5, an 18-year-old man was wounded by gang suppression unit detectives near the Fruitridge Community and Aquatics Center in south Sacramento following an attempt to conduct a traffic stop. The man, who survived the shooting, had tried to run from deputies while holding a gun, the Sheriff’s Office said. That man has not been identified by authorities.

The Sheriff’s Office’s professional standards division will investigate the shooting involving deputies, which is standard practice. The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office will conduct its own review of the shooting. The Sheriff’s Office is expected to later release a community briefing video that will include body camera video and other information, in compliance with state law.