Man killed after losing control of car, crashing into Middleton-area home

A Pennsylvania man died Monday night after losing control of his SUV while trying to navigate a curve near Middletown, police said.

The 66-year-old, whom Delaware State Police will identify once family has been notified, was driving his Saturn Vue east on Boyds Corner Road, near Ratledge Road, about 9 p.m. when he tried to make it around a curve.

He lost control and crossed into the west lane, then continued into the shoulder before hitting a utility pole's support wire, police said. Then, his car continued into the corner of a home. It stopped after hitting a raised concrete porch.

No one was home at the time.

The man died on scene. Police closed the road while the crash was investigated.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Man dies after car crashes into Middleton-area home