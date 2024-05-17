Man killed in Bailey’s Crossroads shooting

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said a man was killed in a shooting in the Bailey Crossroads area early Friday morning.

In a post on X made at 3:20 a.m., FCPD said they were at the scene of the shooting in the 6000 block of Argyle Drive in Bailey Crossroads. A man was shot there and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Preliminarily, investigators said they believe the parties involved knew each other.

