Man injured in shooting during argument outside DeLand bar

A man was shot in the leg early Thursday during an argument outside a bar in downtown DeLand, officials said.

City of DeLand spokesman Chris Graham said that a verbal altercation occurred between two persons at 2 a.m. outside Issues Bar at 114 E. Indiana Ave.

A suspect, Joshua Jones, 35, started waving a firearm and then fired multiple rounds. The victim, who was in the roadway on Indiana Avenue was hit in the leg, Graham said.

Jones was arrested at the scene by a Volusia County sheriff deputy, Graham said.

The shooting remains under investigation by the DeLand Police Department.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Bar fight leads to man being shot in downtown DeLand