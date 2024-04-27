Man identified after fatal crash between car, UTV in Richfield

RICHFIELD, Utah (ABC4) — Police have identified the man who died in a fatal crash between a car and a utility terrain vehicle, or UTV, in Richfield on Monday.

Jack Becker, 54, of Richfield, died after being ejected from his vehicle. Police said he was not wearing his seatbelt.

According to Richfield City Police, the crash happened at around 4 p.m. on Monday, April 22. The UTV was traveling north on Richfield Main Street at the intersection with 1100 South. A 2013 Hyundai Elantra was traveling southbound near the same intersection.

The driver of the UTV reportedly made a left turn in front of the Elantra, and the Elantra struck the UTV broadside — causing the vehicle to roll.

The driver of the UTV, identified as Becker, was not restrained and was ejected, police said. He was transported to a nearby hospital and died from his injuries.

Additionally, a pregnant female passenger in the Elantra was transported to the hospital as a precaution. Her condition is unknown at this time.

