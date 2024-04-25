Man grazed by bullet driving on I-93 south on Monday. What police believe happened

BRAINTRREE − A man driving on I-93 south in Braintree was grazed by a bullet from a suspected road rage incident on the other side of the highway.

The man, who was driving his work pickup truck Monday afternoon received an "extremely minor injury," State Police said.

State Police troopers were called to the area near Exit 6 (Route 37 exit) around 2:50 p.m. April 24, police said.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that a potential road rage incident involving two vehicles (separate and unrelated to the victim’s vehicle) took place on the northbound side," state police said in a news release. "An occupant of one of those other vehicles fired a round, which struck the vehicle on the southbound side."

The southbound driver, who was in the left lane, was grazed by the bullet as it passed through his door, but he declined medical treatment, the release said.

The driver of a pickup truck struck by a bullet on I-93 south Monday shows state police troopers where the bullet grazed him as he was driving.

Traffic lanes were briefly closed for troopers to search for evidence.

The investigation, including processing of the vehicle and interviews of witnesses, is active and is being conducted by Massachusetts State Police troopers, detectives, crime scene technicians and ballistics experts, a press release said.

