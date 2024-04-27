Man goes to prison for assaults on Des Moines police, Polk County jail officers

A man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in connectio with assaulting a Des Moines police officer and a Polk County Jail officer in jail in January.

Court documents show a judge handed down the sentence for Dametres Bloch, 33, on April 17. Bloch pleaded guilty to harassment in the first degree and two counts of willful injury causing bodily injury.

He was ordered to pay an undisclosed amount to the victims, according to court documents.

Bloch was alleged to have attacked Des Moines Officer Steve Walters on Jan. 10 while being arrested in connection with a threat to kill employees of a downtown Des Moines business. Des Moines police spokesperson Paul Parizek said Bloch “violently head-butted” Walters, who court documetns said suffered a bloody nose, swelling to his head, dizziness, memory loss and the loss of hearing in his left ear.

A day later, Bloch assaulted another officer in the Polk County Jail, according to court documents, causing a laceration above his left eyebrow.

The officer, identified only as J Bradley, had to be sent to a hospital for medical treatment, according to the court documents.

José Mendiola is a breaking news reporter for the Register. Reach him at jmendiola@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Man sentenced for assaulting Des Moines police, jail officers