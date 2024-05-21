Man gets 15 years in prison after Zanesville teacher was fatally hit with stolen truck

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 45-year-old man will serve at least 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing a Zanesville school teacher with a stolen truck.

Colt Lightfoot pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, grand theft and grand theft of a motor vehicle, burglary, receiving stolen property, and breaking and entering, according to the Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office.

Lightfoot was sentenced to 15 years in prison and received a lifetime suspension of his driver’s license in connection to the death of 71-year-old Gary Frey.

The prosecutor’s office said that the incident occurred on May 13 when Lightfoot was driving a stolen truck on U.S. Route 40 and hit Frey as he was driving a motorcycle. Lightfoot is alleged to have not yielded to traffic while turning left and fleeing the scene.

Medics arrived on the freeway and transported Frey — who the prosecutor’s office said was a school teacher for more than 40 years — to a local hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

