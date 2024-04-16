Man gets 102-month sentence for crimes linked to crash that killed teen south of Topeka

A Scranton man received the maximum possible sentence of eight years, six months in prison Friday for crimes related to last year's drunken driving crash that killed Alyssa Marie Lee, 16, of Carbondale.

Shawnee County District Court Judge James Crowl imposed that sentence upon Anthony Tugwell, 41, for crimes linked to that crash, which occurred as he drove the wrong way on US-75 highway in southern Shawnee County,

Crowl gave Tugwell consecutive sentences of 59 months for involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence and 43 months for aggravated battery, said Katie Garceran, public information officer for Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay.

Tugwell also was sentenced for a separate DUI conviction to six months and a $750 fine, to be served at the same time as the other sentences, according to court records.

Tugwell pleaded guilty to those charges on Feb. 26, Garceran said.

What happened?

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash occurred Feb. 15, 2023, as Tugwell was driving a vehicle northbound in US-75's southbound lanes when it struck a vehicle driven by Lee, who was southbound in the southbound lanes.

Lee died three days later, Garceran said.

She said Tugwell's blood-alcohol level was determined after the crash to be 0.22%, nearly three times the level of 0.08% at which Kansas statute presumes motorists to be intoxicated.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Man receives 102-month sentence linked to fatal crash south of Topeka