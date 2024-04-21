Man found walking with pet alligator, accused of setting it loose inside home: police

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A common pet to see walking with its owner on a sidewalk in a neighborhood would be a dog.

But in this Ohio community, a man was found walking with his pet alligator.

Officers in Brooklyn, Ohio responded to a home in February on Manoa Avenue regarding a family dispute involving a gator.

A woman told police a man set his alligator loose inside the home, with children inside.

While the officer was out, he found the man cradling the pet “caiman” on another street nearby while he was reportedly walking to a gas station.

The suspect was cited for having a prohibited animal.

