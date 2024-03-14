Man found guilty in 2020 car crash that killed girlfriend, injured another motorist

A 32-year-old man was found guilty Wednesday for his role in a 2020 car crash that killed his girlfriend and seriously injured another motorist.

Adrian Gregory – also known as Adrian Gregory-Isom and Adrian Isom – was found guilty of one count of reckless homicide and one count of aggravated reckless driving for an incident on Nov. 20, 2020, in which Gregory was involved in a crash at the intersection of Reservoir Boulevard and Rochelle Lane that killed Aries Terrell, 35, his passenger in the vehicle and his girlfriend.

According to the Peoria County State's Attorney's Office, Gregory had been driving 90 miles per hour along Reservoir, where the speed limit was 35 mph, passing vehicles in the center turn lane and blowing past a CityLink bus stop where passengers had been waiting to board.

More: What are Bradley's plans for the former Avanti's restaurant site on Main Street?

When he got to the intersection of Reservoir and Rochelle, he shifted into the eastbound lane, where he collided with another vehicle, severely injuring the woman driving and throwing Terrell from the vehicle.

The Peoria County Coroner's Office said that paramedics attempted to provide life-saving measures at the scene before transporting her to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 11:17 a.m. that morning. An autopsy revealed that Terrell died of multiple blunt-force injuries and probably died on impact.

Gregory was arrested in March 2021, with the trial being continued for over two years before it began Monday. In the interim, he was found guilty of aggravated battery for a separate 2019 incident and sentenced to 10 years in prison last August.

The State's Attorney's office is recommending that any sentence from this case be served consecutive to the prior sentence. Sentencing in this case is scheduled for May 14 at 1:15 p.m., with Peoria County Circuit Judge John Vespa presiding.

More: Woman identified as motorist killed in two-vehicle crash on Interstate 74

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Man found guilty for killing girlfriend in 2020 car crash