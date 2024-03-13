One person killed in crash on Interstate 74, police say

Illinois State Police are investigating a crash Wednesday morning along Interstate 74 in south Woodford County in which one person was killed.

ISP said that at 8:10 a.m., they were called to the scene of the incident at mile marker 117.5 on westbound I-74. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, with one person dying as a result.

Traffic has been closed in all lanes along westbound I-74, with traffic being diverted to an alternative route at exit 120 near Carlock in McLean County, 30 miles east of Peoria and 11 miles west of Bloomington-Normal.

ISP said that an investigation into the incident is in its early stages.

More: BioUrja files suit against Purell manufacturer, alleges breach of contract

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Police investigating fatal crash on I-74 in Woodford County